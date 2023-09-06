Liam Hemsworth Poses Shirtless, “Guns Out!”

The name of Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games, The Witcher) is back in the headlines due to his ex-wife, mega pop star Miley Cyrus, discussing their past relationship on her Used to Be Young TikTok series. She recalls the day she knew their two year marriage wasn’t going to work — she was on tour, performing at Glastonbury in 2019.

Unlike Cyrus, Hemsworth does not speak about their relationship publicly. When he shares photos on Instagram, where he has more than 12 million followers, it’s a rarity. His last post was in May, when he wished his mother a Happy Mother’s Day.

Good news for Hemsworth fans — assuming the SAG-AFTRA strike will eventually be resolved — the 33-year-old Australian hunk will start promoting his upcoming war movie, Land of Bad.

He stars in the action thriller as the protagonist, Kinney, a rookie field air support controller who’s embedded with a Delta Force team on a mission in the Philippines. As seen in the behind-the-scenes photos below, Hemsworth is looking fit. As more than one fan replied to the shirtless photo above, “Guns out!”

When the team is trapped without weapons, the skills of an Air Force drone pilot (Russell Crowe, Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind) “becomes their only chance of survival.” Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) and Liam’s brother, Luke Hemsworth (Westworld), and Ricky Whittle (American Gods), co-star, among others.

Note: in 2018, Liam Hemsworth had a different physique as seen in the photo below.

Land of Bad is scheduled for a January 25, 2024 release.