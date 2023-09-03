Lady Gaga Flaunts Skintight Bodysuit: “Tuxedo Is My Underwear”

Triple threat entertainer Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born, House of Gucci) opened her new jazz and piano residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas this weekend.

Her fans and famous friends are going wild over the opening night “Vegas showgirl” photos — seen below. Adam Lambert replied: “Gorgeous.” Dylan Mulvaney replied: “Love you so much.”

Another fan chimed in: “Tony Bennett is smiling from heaven to see his Sophisticated Lady on stage again singing jazz. I know he is proud, Gaga.” Gaga and Bennett, who died in July, made two albums together — Cheek to Cheek and Love for Sale.

When Lady Gaga dropped the new photo series below, of her rocking a shiny skintight tuxedo bodysuit, she captioned it: “Tuxedo is my underwear” with a trumpet emoji. (Note: Lady Gaga has a trumpet tattoo on the inside of her right arm.)

Tickets to Lady Gaga’s Jazz & Piano show start at $108 — the residency ends on October 5.

Get ready to see more of Gaga: she will appear next on the big screen in the high-anticipated Joker sequel, Joker: Folie a Deux, with Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix (Walk the Line). It’s scheduled for a October 4, 2024 release.

Fun fact: Makeup artist Sarah Tanno, who’s doing Gaga’s makeup for the Vegas residency, is also responsible for her Joker makeup — see stunning photo above.