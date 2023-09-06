Katy Perry’s Bathroom Selfie Has Fans Zooming In, “Photo Dump”

When not judging singers on American Idol with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, mega pop star Katy Perry is often promoting her Katy Perry Collections line of shoes. With the sexy Barbarella-esque photo below, Perry announced that her fall collection is now available. Posing in a hip-high slit dress, flaunting her crocodile print knee-high boots in front of a reflective pool of water, Perry writes: “It’s not a mirage.”

With the photos below, of Perry taking a selfie in a bathroom stall with her briefs underwear dangling between her legs, she writes: “photo dump” with a toilet and a selfie emoji.

Perry’s fans are going wild over the “photo dump.” As one replied: “The way I zoomed in lol.” Another chimed in and suggested: “This as an album cover pls!???” Others are asking Perry to design “KP undies” too: “Where can I get that Katy Perry undies??”

Get ready to see more of Perry: She and Richie and Bryan (and host Ryan Seacrest) will return for Season 22 of American Idol in spring 2024.