Kathryn Newton Stuns in Sheer Black Lace Dress, “Unforgettable”

When not playing Cassie Lang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her famous Ant-Man family (Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas), actress Kathryn Newton (formerly Reese Witherspoon’s daughter on Big Little Lies) is often striking a pose.

As seen below in a stunning cutout sheer black lace dress (by world-renowned fashion designer Stella McCartney), Newton is turning heads in London. With the photos, Newton gave thanks to luxury hotel, 1 Hotel Mayfair, for having her during London Fashion Week.

Swipe photos below to see more of Newton and other celebrities (including Oscar winner Jared Leto) at Stella McCartney’s “immersive cocktail party to celebrate the launch of the brand’s new Stella Winter 2023 collection and to kick off London Fashion Week in style.” It was an “unforgettable” night.

At New York Fashion Week, Newton rocked a baby blue suit for the Ralph Lauren show, see below.

Get ready to see more of Newton: she will appear next on the big screen in an upcoming and untitled monster thriller for Universal Pictures with Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Downton Abbey, Beauty and the Beast) and Melissa Barrera (In the Heights, Scream), among others. The untitled monster thriller is scheduled for a April 2024 release.