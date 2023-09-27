Kate Beckinsale Stuns in Tiny Choker Bikini and Stilettos

Hollywood movie star Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, Van Helsing, The Widow) doesn’t mess around when it comes to fashion. The 50-year-old English actress knows how to turn heads on the red carpet… and at home. (Below: Beckinsale in a sheer floral dress at a post-VMAs party.)

When Beckinsale dropped the photos below, of her modeling a stunning black ruffle bikini with ankle-strap stilettos, she captioned the series: “Went on a holiday for a day, came home.” Be sure to swipe to see a close-up of the matching choker around her neck.

Beckinsale’s fans and famous friends and admirers are going wild over the new pics. Rita Ora‘s sister/manager Elena Ora replied: “Jesus christ wow. Was worth the picture though!” to which Beckinsale replied: “Almost!”

American soap opera and reality TV star Chrishell Stause (Days of Our Lives, Selling Sunset) replied: “LADIES AND GENTLEMEN: HER!!” More than one replied with just one word: “Gorgeous!”

Get ready to see more of Beckinsale: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming action thriller Canary Black.

She plays the protagonist, a red-haired Avery Graves (see above), who’s being blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband. Rupert Friend (Asteroid City, Pride & Prejudice) co-stars.