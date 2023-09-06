Kate Beckinsale Flaunts Legs In Plunging Cutout Bodysuit, Stilettos

Hollywood movie star Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, Fool’s Paradise) was is in Venice, where she’s co-chairing the annual amfAR gala. (amfAR is a non-profit organization dedicated to ending the global AIDS epidemic.)

For the big red carpet event, Beckinsale rocked a gold bodysuit with a plunging cutout with a sheer cape and platform stilettos, as seen below. Her fashion-forward ensemble is by designer Georges Chakra; jewels by Chopard.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay (Selma) received the Visionary award and Rita Ora and Leona Lewis performed in front of the audience. Swipe to see Beckinsale with fellow actress Milla J (Resident Evil) and her bootleg video of Ora singing on stage.

Beckinsale’s fans are going wild over all the photos. As one replied: “Dammit I love this look so much!” and another chimed in: “We need a movie with you and Milla Jovovich right now! “

Get ready to see more of Beckinsale: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming thriller Canary Black.

As seen above, Beckinsale plays the protagonist, Avery Graves, who’s “blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband.” Rupert Friend (Asteroid City, Pride & Prejudice) co-stars.