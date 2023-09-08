Hollywood movie star Kate Beckinsale (Fool’s Paradise, Underworld) knows how to turn heads on the red carpet. She’s famous for wearing revealing ensembles at movie premieres and special events as seen most recently at the amfAR gala — as seen below in a gold sequins bodysuit with a plunging neckline and sheer cape.

Even when working out, Beckinsale pulls out all the stops. Before reporting to a one-on-training session with her personal trainer Henry Barratt in London, Beckinsale snapped a selfie of her rocking a “molded showcase bra” with a pair of matching “Ivy League Dolphin shorts” and leggings by ALO Yoga in the limited color called “Candy Orange.”

Beckinsale says of Barratt with her characteristically naughty sense of humor: “He’s so good at what he does, makes sure it’s never boring and constantly comes up with new ideas to accommodate your personal fitness goals, any injuries or intense dislikes and is funny and cool. I’ll never forget his arse banana exercises or how to rehab a stiff neck with a broom handle.”

Last time Beckinsale modeled something named Candy was for Candy Jewelry, as seen in the stunning strapless bikini pics above.