Julianne Hough, Lucy Hale Stop NYC Traffic in Pushup Bras, “This Look!”

It’s New York Fashion Week in the Big Apple and celebrities are showing up at designer shows and parties in their finest. When Dancing with the Stars pro-turned-host Julianne Hough arrived at the Dior party at the famous Brooklyn Botanical Gardens, she turned heads in a black pushup bra under an unbuttoned white shirt, black pencil skirt, stilettos and over-the-elbow black gloves.

Swipe the photos above to see Hough pose with other party attendees including fellow actress Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) who wore the same Dior pushup bra (but under a pattern shirtless suit). As one adoring fan replied: “This look!”

Hale wore a different bra/skirt ensemble to the Fossil party in Manhattan — see below.

Get ready to see more of Hough: she will co-host Season 32 of DWTS with fellow Mirror Ball trophy winner Alfonso Ribeiro (The Fresh Prince of Bel Air) this fall.

Also, Hale stars in the recently released romcom Puppy Love with Grant Gustin (Arrow) on Amazon Freevee. After a disastrous first date, Nicole and Max vow to lose each other’s numbers until their dogs find a love match. They play a couple of hilariously mismatched singles who are forced to become responsible co-parents (via their dogs!), but end up finding love themselves.