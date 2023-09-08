Jennifer Lopez Bursts Out Laughing With Anna Wintour at NYFW Show

Hollywood mega star Jennifer Lopez Affleck (Hustlers, Out of Sight, Maid in Manhattan) is a brand ambassador for American fashion label Coach. She traveled to her native New York City for Coach’s show at the 2023 Fall New York Fashion Show.

For the big event, JLo rocked an oversized suede fringed jacket with a pair of snakeskin stiletto boots and held on to her silver “Tabby Shoulder” bag by Coach.

As seen below, JLo was seated in the front row, adjacent to famous Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who is rarely seen without her dark sunglasses and a smile.

So when the two were photographed together, amid the bright flashes of the cameras, Wintour said something that made Lopez burst out into laughter.

Wintour is reportedly the inspiration behind the magazine editor character, Miranda Priestly (portrayed by Meryl Streep), in the hit 2009 movie The Devil Wears Prada with Anne Hathaway.

Get ready to see more of Lopez: she stars in (and produces) the upcoming sci-fi thriller movie on Netflix, Atlas with Simu Liu (Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and Sterling K. Brown (Randall on This Is Us), among others. See photos above.