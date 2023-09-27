Jennifer Aniston Wows in Black Bikini, Slingback Stilettos

Hollywood movie star Jennifer Aniston (Friends, Office Space, Horrible Bosses, The Morning Show) is striking more than one pose for the tenth anniversary issue of CR Fashion Book.

As seen in the stunning black-and-white photos in CR Fashion, the magazine’s “muse” is flaunting her fit physique in a crop top (above) and a dramatic black bikini with sling-back stilettos (below).

The 54-year-old California native told the magazine: “I try to be really mindful about what I let into my headspace.”

Get ready to see more of Aniston: she was cast to star in the sports biopic Hail Mary about Denise White, a former Miss USA contestant who became a successful sports manager. Kristen Johnston (Third Rock from the Sun), Frances Fisher, Alfred Molina, Tracee Ellis Ross, Beau Bridges, and Cher co-star.

Aniston is also tied to an upcoming (and untitled) project with director and writer Sophie Goodhart (Sex Education, My Blind Brother). It’s about suburbanite parents who “try to recapture the glory days of their youth.”