While her ex-husband Channing Tatum is being photographed by the paparazzi holding hands with Zoe Kravitz at the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week (see below), Jenna Dewan is basking in the sun and solitude of her home.

With the stunning photos below, mostly of Dewan taking a bath, she writes: “This is your reminder to take care of yourself too.” Swipe to see more rearview photos of Dewan in the tub.

Dewan’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the intimate photos. More than one complimented her on her “Goddess energy.” Hollywood movie star Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible, Patriots Day, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang) chimed in and replied: “Soooo pretty.”

Fans who are excited to see Dewan return to TV will have to wait a few more months. While her crime drama series The Rookie with Nathan Fillion was renewed for a sixth season, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the Season 6 premiere has been pushed back to 2024. Also: it has not been announced yet whether her CBS reality TV show, Come Dance with Me, will be cancelled or renewed for a second season.