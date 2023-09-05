Ivanka Trump Flaunts Legs on Surfboard, “This Looks Fake”

The daughter of former President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, shared photos (and video) of her surfing behind a boat. As seen below, the former Advisor to the President and 41-year-old mother of three is wearing a bright yellow swimsuit with a black New York Yankees hat. She captioned the post with two “hang ten” emoji and a bright sun emoji.

Trump’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new photos and video, as singer Jewel replied: “So smooth!” Another chimed in “Epitome of beauty and brain!” Others doubt the authenticity of the imagery. More than one replied: “This looks fake” and pointed out that Trump “isn’t wet, totally fake.”

As seen above and below, it’s not the first time Ivanka Trump has posed with a surfboard.

Skeptics of Trump’s “wave planking” photos have discovered a similar video which she released in September 2022, below. Note the stillness of the clouds in the backdrop. [Note: If you are viewing on an app, you may have to visit the original article to view this media]