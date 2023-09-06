Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter Flaunts Tiny Pink Bikini, “Looking Strong”

On the MasterChef episode ‘Patio Grilling Challenge,’ British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay puts the heat on the remaining nine home cooks as they prepare a restaurant-quality barbecue plate to impress the judges.

When not on TV or in the kitchen, Ramsay spends time with his family including his wife of 27 years Tana and their five children. As seen below, their 23-year-old daughter, Holly Ramsay, is enjoying the last days of summer by the pool in a tiny pink bikini.

Ramsay’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos. As one fan replied: “Looking strong, Holly” with a flexed arm muscle emoji. Another chimed in: “well, hello, gorgeous.”

Holly’s boyfriend, triple Olympic champion swimmer Adam Peaty, replied: “Bruno got the best spot,” which is a reference to her dog who is cuddled beside her on the chaise lounge. Holly replied to Peaty: “You snooze you lose.” Ouch.

See the power couple below at the F1 race — swipe to see them with Gordon and family friend Romeo Beckham, son of soccer legend David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, among others.

MasterChef airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on FOX.