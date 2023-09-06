Gal Gadot Crosses Legs in Stunning Sheer Dress, ‘Unbelievable’

Hollywood movie star Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman, Fast & Furious) hasn’t been able to promote her new action thriller movie Heart of Stone due to the SAG-AFTRA strike but she has been able to strike a pose. As seen below, the 2004 Miss Israel beauty pageant winner modeled a sheer black dress while sitting with her legs crossed and while standing and stretching (be sure to swipe!).

Gadot’s fans are going wild over the new pics. As one fan replied: “Naturally beautiful” while another chimed in and commented: “Sexy gal.” As seen below in Flaunt magazine, it’s not the first time Gadot stunning a sheer black dress. “Unbelievable,” wrote a fan.

And for Vogue Hong Kong…

Get ready to see more of Gadot: she will appear next on the big screen in the musical fantasy film Snow White. The live-action remake of Walt Disney’s 1937 animated film (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs) — which is based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale of the same title — stars Rachel Zegler (Maria in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story) is scheduled for a March 22, 2024 release. Gadot plays the Evil Queen.