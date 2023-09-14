Eva Longoria Flaunts Legs in Tiny Mini Dress, Stilettos

Hollywood star Eva Longoria is in the Big Apple for the famous New York Fashion Week. As seen in the stunning photo below, the former Desperate Housewives star is flaunting her legs in a tiny black mini dress with matching stilettos. As one fan replied: “Those legs tho.”

She captioned the photo: “We love a LBD,” but didn’t tag the designer.

As seen below, Longoria wore a sportier look while in Flushing Meadows, Queens, at the U.S. Open.

Get ready to see more of Longoria: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming drama A Circus Story & A Love Song (which is scheduled for a December 2023 release) with Diane Kruger (Inglourious Basterds) and Jason Patric (The Lost Boys).

Longoria is also working on a new version of the film Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (based on the novel of the same title) with her Flamin’ Hot star Jesse Garcia and Cheech Marin (of the famous comedic duo Cheech & Chong), among others.