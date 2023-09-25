David Spade Jokes About Phil Mickelson Gambling During NFL Game

Get ready to see more of former Saturday Night Live alum and Hollywood movie star David Spade (Grown Ups, Tommy Boy, Joe Dirt). He’s promoting his new game show Snake Oil on Fox Sports NFL. As seen in the clip below, Spade plays a NFL version of “Real or Fake.”

During the game, Spade spills the truth about New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers coming back this season after that Achilles injury (fake) and the legitimacy of this season’s Detroit Lions (real).

When asked if David Spade lost more than $500 in NFL bets this season, the comedian replies: “I’ll give you a hint. I’m the worst gambler from Arizona and remember that’s where Phil Mickelson’s from.”

Six-time major champion golfer Phil Mickelson announced recently that he isn’t wagering on football games this season as he continues to recover from a gambling addiction. He wrote: “I won’t be betting this year because I crossed the line of moderation and into addiction which isn’t any fun at all.”

Most of you will enjoy this football season with moderation while having lots of fun and entertainment. The fantasy leagues will provide banter amongst friends and money won or lost betting won’t affect you. I wont be betting this year because I crossed the line of moderation and… — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) September 18, 2023

Note: Spade is hosting the new game show, Snake Oil, which “challenges contestants to choose a pair of entrepreneurs and learn about their extremely unique (and often bizarre) products through visuals, a custom-made infomercial exclusively produced for the show, and by quizzing the business representative themselves.”

Celebrities including supermodel Christie Brinkley, comedian Rob Riggle, former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethanny Frankel, and rapper/actor Ice-T, among others, who try to help the contestants decide who is selling an authentic product and who’s behind a sham. Snake Oil will premiere on Wednesday, September 27 on FOX.