Cheryl Hines Stuns in Hot Pink Front Slit Suit, “First Lady Look”

Hollywood star Cheryl Hines is best known for her role as Larry David’s wife, Cheryl, on the long-running HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm, for which she was nominated for two Emmy Awards. When not acting, Hines spends time with her husband of nine years, 2024 Democratic presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., son of the late U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

When Hines dropped the photo below, of her posing in a hot pink front slit pant suit (by Alice + Olivia) and matching stilettos (Jimmy Choo) she asked her followers: “Is it too late to get in on the Barbie thing?”

Her fans are going wild over the fashionable ensemble and insist she’s “right on time.” As one replied: “The First Lady can get in on Barbie anytime she likes. Gorgeous!” while others chimed in with comments including “a very First Lady look.”

Get ready to see more of Hines: she will appear next in the upcoming family comedy Popular Theory. See photos below.

The protagonist of Popular Theory is girl genius Erwin (Sophia Reid-Gantzert), the youngest student in high school who struggles with social isolation until she meets fellow science guru, Winston (Lincoln Lambert). Together they invent a chemical that changes the high school hierarchy forever. Above is Hines (far left) in a brown/blond wig as Erwin’s hairstylist aunt, Tammy.