Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Poses With Playboy Centerfold

Sami Sheen, the daughter of former Hollywood power couple Charlie Sheen (Platoon, Wall Street, Two and a Half Men) and Denise Richards (Wild Things, Starship Troopers, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), is in New York City.

The 19-year-old Sheen is sharing photos (and video!) from her time in the Big Apple during New York Fashion Week. As seen below, she visits a vintage clothing store where she poses with a Playboy magazine in her arm, and in front of an unfolded Playboy centerfold (which may or may not be a photo of her mother).

As seen in the second photo dump below, Sheen is traveling with a young man, whom she kisses on the corner during a rainy night in Manhattan (Slide #7).

When not traveling, Sami Sheen is often at the beach in Malibu, California, and in a bikini, as seen below.

Get ready to see more of Sami’s mother: Denise Richards’s new series Paper Empire with Kelsey Grammer is scheduled for a 2024 release and she’s been filming a faith-based movie, A Walking Miracle, with the Baldwin brothers — William, Stephen and and Daniel (all of them but Alec Baldwin).