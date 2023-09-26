Carmen Electra Poses Topless, Baywatch Star Reacts

Carmen Electra is known for her appearances in Playboy magazine, for her role as Lani McKenzie on the TV series Baywatch (1997-1998), for taking over Jenny McCarthy‘s spot as host on MTV’s dating show Singled Out (1997), and for marrying NBA legend Dennis Rodman in 1998 (it was annulled in 1999), among other notable achievements.

The 51-year-old star continues to model. She and McCarthy recently posed in a tiny string bikinis and stilettos to promote Kim Kardashian‘s swimsuit collection via the reality star’s fashion label SKIMS.

When Electra dropped the stunning topless photo below, of her “in my Calvin’s” — she tagged the famous fashion brand Calvin Klein — her fans went wild with praise.

Many of her die-hard fans noted that the black-and-white topless photo reminded them of the 1990s Calvin Klein ad campaign featuring Mark Wahlberg (now McCarthy’s brother-in-law; she’s married to Donnie Wahlberg) and topless supermodel Kate Moss (see below).

When Brande Roderick of Baywatch: Hawaii and Playboy’s 2001 Playmate of the Year saw Electra’s pics, she replied: “These are so hottttt.”

Get ready to see more of Electra: she’s reprising her Good Burger (1997) movie role as Roxanne in the upcoming sequel Good Burger 2 with Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, who starred in the original movie and the Nickelodeon series of the same title.

This is a comeback as an actress for Electra, who hasn’t been in a film for the past eight years — she last appeared in the 2015 horror film Book of Fire.

Good Burger 2 is scheduled to be released on November 22, 2023 on the streaming service Paramount+.