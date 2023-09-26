Ariel Winter Stuns in Babydoll Mini Dress, Kitten Heels

Actress Ariel Winter is best known for playing Alex Dunphy on the long-running sitcom Modern Family and, more recently, playing herself in the FOX reality series Stars on Mars.

The show chronicled celebrities including former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams pretending to live on the planet Mars. (Professional figure skater Adam Rippon won by surviving longest on the fake red planet.)

With Stars on Mars behind her, Winter enjoyed a stay at the luxury retreat Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, California. As seen in the photos below, she stunned in a baby blue babydoll mini dress and a pair of flip flop kitten heels.

Winter’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos — especially the last one which reveals Winter in a onesie featuring the Star Wars character Yoda. Fellow actress Yara Shahidi (black-ish, grown-ish) replied: “The onesie is a need!”

Winter isn’t kidding about her love of onesies — see family holiday photo above with her partner Luke Benward and their six dogs!