Ariana Madix Flaunts Sheer Backless DWTS Dress, Boyfriend Daniel Wai Reacts

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix was in the news often this year thanks to her dramatic breakup with co-star Tom Sandoval, who cheated on her with their VR co-star Raquel Leviss. A lot has happened since the Season 10 finale. For starters, Madix has announced that she will be competing on Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars.

Above: Ariana Maddix, DWTS (ABC/Andrew Eccles)

As seen in the photos above and below, Madix — who’s rocking a sheer backless dress — has announced that her professional dance partner is Pasha Pashkov. Be sure to swipe to see more fun photos.

Madix’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos. Her Vanderpump Rules co-star James Kennedy dropped a series of applauding emojis and Charli Burnett dropped a fire emoji. Madix’s new boyfriend, personal trainer Daniel Wai (below with Madix), replied with three Mirror Ball emojis. The winning couple of Dancing with the Stars receives the coveted Mirror Ball trophy.

Other celebrities competing against Madix including Oscar-winner Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite, Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion), The Bachelorette Charity Lawson, Jamie Lynn Spears (Zoey 101), and Barry Williams (Greg on The Brady Bunch), among others.

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Tuesday, September 26 at 8 pm ET on ABC, and will stream on Disney+ and Hulu.