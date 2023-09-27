Anna Camp Stuns in Black Lace Bra at Karaoke Bar with Boyfriend

Actress/singer Anna Camp is well known for her role as Aubrey Posen in the musical comedy Pitch Perfect film franchise with Brittany Snow, Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, and Elizabeth Banks, among others.

So when fans saw Camp — rocking a black lace bra, fishnet shrug and leopard-print hat — at a karaoke bar in West Hollywood, they went wild with excitement. As one replied: “You look fabulous!”

Camp captioned the photos below (with her longtime boyfriend Michael Johnson): “Boys are back in town.” Swipe to see the lyrics of the 1976 popular rock song (by Thin Lizzy) on the screen.

Camp captioned the closeup photo below: “Open mouth night at the Rock place. Killer caption courtesy of the man mouth on the right, my love.”

Camp likes to dress up when she goes out, as seen below in a cowboy corset bodysuit for her 40th birthday.

Get ready to see more of Camp: she stars in the new action comedy film Bride Hard with her Pitch Perfect co-star Rebel Wilson. Wilson plays the protagonist, Sam, the Maid of Honor at her best friend’s lavish wedding which is crashed by a mercenary group which holds all the wedding guests hostage. What they don’t know is that Sam is a secret agent. Justin Hartley (This Is Us), Anna Chlumsky (Veep, My Girl), and Stephen Dorff (Blade), also star.