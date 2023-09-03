Anna Camp Flashes Bikini Pic at LA Resort, “Do You Even Lo-Fi Anymore?”

Hollywood star Anna Camp is best known for her roles as Aubrey in the Pitch Perfect film franchise with Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow and Rebel Wilson, and in the 2011 movie The Help as Jolene with Emma Stone and Viola Davis, among others.

When not on a movie set, Camp spends time with her partner, Michael Johnson. She often posts photos of the two while vacationing.

As seen below, Camp flashes a peace sign while soaking in the sun in a bikini at the luxury spa and resort Ojai Valley Inn, which was awarded the highest ranking, Five Diamonds, by AAA. She captioned the photo: “But, like, do you even Lo-Fi anymore…?”

The peace sign has become a go-to gesture for Camp, as seen below in a red bikini top in Palm Springs.

Get ready to see more of Camp: she and her Pitch Perfect co-star Rebel Wilson will appear together again in the upcoming action comedy Bride Hard.

Wilson plays the protagonist, the Maid of Honor at a fancy wedding who’s expertise as a secret agent comes in handy when the wedding is taken hostage by a group of menacing mercenaries. Anna Chlumsky (My Girl, Veep), Stephen Dorff, and Justin Hartley (This Is Us) co-star.