Alyssa Milano Reunites With ‘Charmed’ Ex, “My Favorite Toxic Relationship”

Actress Alyssa Milano is best known for her roles on Who’s the Boss? as Samantha (with Tony Danza as her father, Tony), and on the supernatural series Charmed with Holly Combs, Rose McGowan, and Shannen Doherty, among others.

Actor Julian McMahon (Nip/Tuck, FBI: Most Wanted, Fantastic Four) played Belthazor, the demonic alias of Cole Turner. As a member of the Brotherhood of the Thorn, hired by the Triad, his job was to kill the Charmed Ones but then he falls in love with Phoebe (Milano).

When Milano shared the closeup selfies above and below, of her with McMahon in Paris, Charmed fans went wild over seeing “Phoebe & Cole!” together again.

As one fan replied: “You’re my favorite toxic relationship ever.” Another chimed in: “Cole and Phoebe should’ve ended up together :(.” Other fans claim they’re “still waiting for the next season of Charmed!”

Get ready to see more of Milano: she stars in the horror short film No Overnight Parking with French Stewart (3rd Rock from the Sun). It will be shown next at the Film Quest festival in Provo, Utah this coming Halloween weekend.

As seen in the photos above, Milano plays the protagonist, a woman who is attacked by a masked killer in a dark underground parking garage.