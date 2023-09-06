Adam Levine’s Wife Strikes Devilish Pose in Tight Corset Dress, Stilettos

Former Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo — wife of Maroon 5 star and former The Voice judge Adam Levine, father of her three children — recently stepped out for a night on the town with fellow model Heather Marks. (Prinsloo and Levine welcomed their third child in January.)

As seen below, Prinsloo Levine rocked a vintage Vivienne Westwood teal-colored push-up corset dress with a thigh-high slit and a pair of see-through stilettos for a party hosted by skincare brand iS CLINICAL.

Prinsloo Levine captioned the photos below with a red devil emoji. Note that she’s holding “devil horns” above her head.

Prinsloo and Marks’s dresses were purchased from Tab Vintage, “a curated collection of rare, designer vintage pieces available to stylists for red carpets, noteworthy events, and editorial pulls.” The company’s archive “grants exclusive access to rare pieces not available anywhere else.”

It’s not the first time Prinsloo has worn a Vivienne Westwood vintage frock thanks to Tab Vintage, as seen below just two months after having her third baby.

Get ready to see more of Levine: Maroon 5 has extended their M5LV: The Residency show at Dolby Live at Park MGM into 2024. New dates for the residency, which debuted earlier this year, will be announced soon.