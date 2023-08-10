Victoria Justice Teases Fans in Black Lace Bra, Jennette McCurdy Reacts

Actress/singer Victoria Justice is best known for her roles on Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101 with Jamie Lynn Spears (2005–2008) and on the Sam & Cat spin-off show Victorious with Elizabeth Gillies (Dynasty) and future pop star Ariana Grande (2010–2013), among others.

When not acting, Justice (who recently turned 30, see above in her birthday dress) is working on new music.

In February, she released the new single ‘Last Man Standing,’ and on Friday, August 11, she’s releasing another new single, ‘Only a Stranger.’

Justice, who’s promoting ‘Only a Stranger’ with the sexy black lace bra photo above, writes: “One of my most vulnerable yet, I hope you like it. I’m excited to finally share it with you.”

Swipe the photo above — to slide #3 — to hear a snippet of the ‘Only a Stranger.’ When fellow Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy (iCarly, Sam & Cat) heard it, she told Justice: “you sound amazing.” Justice replied: “jennette! thank you!! 🙏🏼.”

With the promo photo above, Justice notes: “Also, paying homage to one of the greatest albums & artists of all time with the art.” Swipe to see Billy Joel on his famous 1977 album, The Stranger, which includes his hit songs ‘Just the Way You Are’, ‘Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)‘, ‘She’s Always a Woman’, and ‘Only the Good Die Young’, among others.