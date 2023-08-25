Trump’s Ex-Wife Flaunts Legs in Tiny Biker Shorts, “Happy to Turn the Juice On”

As former President Donald Trump faces four indictments and seeks a second term in the White House, his ex-wife, Georgia native Marla Maples, is in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She’s raising awareness for the nonprofit organization Gig City Girls, which aims to “reduce the gender gap in STEM courses and STEM career fields.”

As seen in the photo below, Maples — mother of Trump’s fourth child, Tiffany Trump — is flaunting her legs in a pair of short red shorts.

With the photo, Maples thanks Pedego Chattanooga for “sharing your smooth ride with me.” The beauty pageant winner (1985 Miss Hawaiian Tropic) admits that she “was opposed to electric bikes, but with the hills and valleys along the way, I’ve been really happy to turn the juice on.” She added a laughing crying emoji.

Maples’s fans love her energy and admire her fit physique. When Maples turned 59 in October and shared the bikini pic below, more than one replied: “inspiring!”

Below are photos of Maples with daughter Tiffany on her wedding day. Swipe to see photos of Maples and her daughter with Tiffany’s stepmother Melania Trump and step-sister Ivanka Trump.

Note: Maples and Trump married in 1993 — two months after Tiffany was born — at New York City’s famous Plaza Hotel, where guests included stand-up comedian Rosie O’Donnell, O.J. Simpson, and the late Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi, among others.