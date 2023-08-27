Omarosa Manigault, Who Trump Paid $1.3M, Becomes “Villain” Again

While former President Donald Trump recently struck a dramatic pose for his mugshot at Fulton County Jail in Georgia, his former White House political aide Omarosa Manigault Newman (known mononymously as Omarosa) struck a pose to promote her new reality TV show House of Villains.

Omarosa is one of ten infamous reality TV villains living under one roof where “they try to outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other” in order to win the cash prize of $200,000. Other villains on the show include Corinne Olympios (The Bachelor), Jax Taylor (Vanderpump Rules) and Tiffany Pollard (Flavor of Love), among others.

Omarosa is expected to do well on the House of Villains based on her experience with Trump, which includes both his reality show The Apprentice (2004) and the White House (2017).

Omarosa’s White House position as assistant to the President and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison was short lived. In December 2017, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly fired her — in the Situation Room.

Omarosa boldly recorded Kelly firing her, which she said was “a threat” and “downright criminal.” Above she shared the audio tape on NBC’s Meet the Press.

Omarosa is also the author of the 2018 memoir Unhinged, a tell-all book about the Trump administration. The then-President sought to enforce a NDA which Omarosa signed in 2016 but an arbitrator deemed it “invalid under New York law.” In 2022, the Trump campaign was ordered to pay Omarosa $1.3 million in legal fees.

Get ready to see and hear more from Omarosa: House of Villains will premiere on E! on October 12.