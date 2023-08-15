Tara Reid Flaunts Legs in Tiny Mini Dress, Makes Big TV Announcement

Hollywood star Tara Reid is known for her roles in popular film franchises including American Pie and Sharknado, and in the 1998 cult classic The Big Lebowski, among others. In 2011, Reid competed on the British reality TV series Celebrity Big Brother 8. She and fellow American celebrity, Pamela Bach Hasselhoff (ex-wife of David Hasselhoff), were evicted from the Big Brother house early on in the season.

With the stunning photos above and below, of Reid flaunting a lot of leg in a number of tiny mini dresses (and a silver string bikini), the now 47-year-old star is announcing that she will be one of the contestants on the second season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on FOX.

The other celebrity contestants include Blac Chyna (Keeping Up with the Kardashians), Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules), Olympic gold medalist skier Bode Miller, entertainer Jojo Siwa, Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills, 90210), NBA champion Robert Horry, Savannah Chrisley (Chrisley Knows Best), Nick Viall (The Bachelor), and Bob Saget‘s widow Kelly Rizzo, among others.

As seen and heard in the Special Forces trailer below, the petite 5’5″, 110 lbs. at most Reid says: “People want to underestimate me. I’m a lot stronger than people think.”

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test premieres on FOX on Monday, September 25.