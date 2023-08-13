Tamra Judge Stuns in Plunging Hot Pink Corset on Celeb Family Feud

On Season 9 of Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey meets not five but six Real Housewives of Orange County. As seen in the fun photo below, the ladies couldn’t pick just five contestants for the TV game show.

L-R: Pedranti, Kirschenheiter, Simpson, Dubrow, Judge, Beador (ABC/Eric McCandless)

The six ladies from California face off against five from The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards-Ross.

Above: L-R: Drew, Sheree, Marlo, Kenya, Sanya on Celebrity Family Feud (ABC/Eric McCandless)

As seen in the closeup photo below, Judge rocks a plunging lace corset under her hot pink “Barbie” suit.

Tamra Judge on Celebrity Family Feud (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Note: The Real Housewives of Orange County are playing for the L.A. based charity Baby2Baby (which provides diapers, clothes and other necessities for children in poverty), and The Real Housewives of Atlanta are playing for the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, which was founded by Hollywood movie star Taraji P. Henson (Empire, Hidden Figures).

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on ABC, right before The $100,000 Pyramid at 9 pm with host, former NFL football star Michael Strahan.