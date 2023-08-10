Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Sydney Sweeney Straddles Ice Block in Hot Pink Swimsuit, ‘Rumors Swirling’

by in Culture | August 10, 2023

Sydney Sweeney, photo: Toglenn, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus) is featured on the cover of Variety‘s ‘Power of Young Hollywood’ special issue.

With the image above, of the 25-year-old blonde licking her fingers and holding an ice cream cone, Variety writes that Sweeney has “become an object of endless speculation, with rumors swirling around her family’s politics and a certain rom-com co-star.”

In the accompanying video, Sweeney models a number of fashion-forward ensembles and in provocative poses.

As seen above and in the behind-the-scenes photo shoot video below, Sweeney straddles and slides around a large block of ice in a hot pink cutout swimsuit.

Get ready to see more of Sweeney: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff movie, Madame Web with Dakota Johnson as the titular superhero character and Emma Roberts, among others. Madame Web is scheduled for a February 14, 2024 release.

Sweeney is also working on the upcoming Barbarella reboot. The original 1968 controversial sci-fi movie starred Jane Fonda as the titular character, a sexy space traveler.