Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis Reintroduces Herself In Plunging Dress, Fans Rally Around Her

Nearly ten years ago, Kathryn Calhoun Dennis made her reality TV debut on the first season of Southern Charm in 2014. The Bravo series chronicles the personal and professional lives of several socialites who reside in Charleston, South Carolina.

During Seasons 2 to 8 of Southern Charm, viewers watched Dennis get married (to co-star Thomas Ravenel), divorced, become a mother twice, and endure a custody battle.

In August 2023, when it was announced that Dennis is not returning for Season 9 of Southern Charm, she shared the photo below (of her in a plunging floral summer dress) and reintroduced herself.

She wrote: “Here’s to another year, but a different kind. I’m calling it ‘the year of Kathryn.’ The true Kathryn, pleased to meet you…again.”

Dennis’s fans are going wild over the photo and rallying around the star. As one fan replied: “Rooting for you, Kathryn! Your past doesn’t define you. You’ve got this” with a flexed arm muscle emoji.

Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers (below, left, with Kathryn and Taylor Green) dropped a series of red heart emojis, too.

As featured in the sneak peek Season 9 video below, Olivia “has put Austen in the rearview as she explores the dating scene and focuses on her female friendships, but a confusing betrayal leaves her questioning whom she can truly trust.”

The Season 9 premiere of Southern Charm is scheduled for September 14, 2023.