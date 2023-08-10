Sophia Bush Gives Health Update With Photo, ‘Left House Twice This Week’

Actress Sophia Bush is known for her roles on One Tree Hill, Chicago P.D., and most recently, the CBS medical drama Good Sam.

Amid a “bitter divorce” from her husband of one year, Grant Hughes, Bush revealed that she’s been experiencing health issues. She hasn’t elaborated on her symptoms or diagnosis but with the photo below she reports: “I left the house twice this week for things that weren’t doctors appointments. What a win. Also I love my friends.”

Bush is on the far left, holding a dog leash and wearing a yellow sweatshirt which reads “Welcome to the Flavor Academy, From Ghetto Gastro With Love” and features a photo of the late actor Sidney Poitier (To Sir, With Love, A Raisin in the Sun, In the Heart of the Night, Lilies of the Field, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner) holding an Academy Award.

Bush’s fans are rallying around her and leaving supportive messages including: “Hoping you’re feeling better and maybe have some answers as to what’s happening with your health.” Another fan chimed in: “I hope you are getting good answers and guidance and treatment and feeling fabulous and back to 110% soon.”

Note: Ghetto Gastro is a New York based collective of chefs and food enthusiasts with deep ties to the Bronx. With the photos above, Ghetto Gastro reports: “In 1963, Sidney Poitier became the first Black actor to win an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in Lilies of the Field. We commemorate his legacy and the path he laid for us.”

Get ready to see more of Bush: she finished filming the upcoming movie Freedom Hair. The protagonist is a determined mother (Erica Tazel, Justified, Roots) who when she “decides to start a natural hair braiding business to achieve financial independence, must overcome unexpected obstacles imposed by a powerful cosmetology cartel and the state of Mississippi.”