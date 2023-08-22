Sofia Vergara “Unrecognizable” as Griselda in Netflix Series

Colombia-born model and actress Sofia Vergara is best known for her role as Gloria on the long-running sitcom Modern Family and as a judge on America’s Got Talent with supermodel Heidi Klum, music producer Simon Cowell, stand-up comedian Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews.

When not at work, Vergara enjoys her time off with friends as seen below at a Karol G concert. For the event, Vergara rocked a black strapless sheer corset with ripped pants. She captioned the group photo below: “Griselda’s crew!” with two red heart emojis and tagged Netflix.

Get ready to see more of Vergara: she stars in the upcoming Netflix series Griselda, as the titular character, Griselda Blanco, the late Colombian drug lord known as the “Godmother of Cocaine” in the Miami underworld during the 1970s and through the 2000s until her murder in 2012. (She was assassinated on the corner of a Miami street.)

See Vergara below as Blanco with three of her four sons.

Fans are going wild of Vergara in character. With the photos below, one replied, “¡Irreconocible!” translated in English, “Unrecognizable!”

Below are photos of Vergara with actor Orlando Pineda who plays one of Griselda’s sons, Dixon Trujillo Blanco.

Note: Oscar-winner Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago) played Blanco in the 2017 movie Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story, and Jennifer Lopez was rumored to play her in an upcoming movie.

