Simone Ashley Teases Fans in Sliced Mini Dress, “Secret Projects”

English actress Simone Ashley (Sex Education, The Little Mermaid) is best known for her role as Kate Sharma, now Viscountess Bridgerton, in the popular Netflix series Bridgerton. When not playing royalty, Ashley is often modeling.

As seen below, Ashley poses in a tiny green mini dress with knee-high stiletto boots. The dress is called Slice and is from the Spring/Summer collection of London designer Chet Lo. The boots are by the footwear brand Paris Texas.

When Hollywood celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray shared the photos below she captioned the series: “Secret Projects with Miss Simone.”

Ashley’s fans are going wild over the mention of “secret projects.” As one fan replied: “Dying to know what all these looks are for but please never stop the pictures from coming.”

Another chimed in: “Ahhh more secret projects to pine over, but at least we love these gorgeous sneak previews. Just sitting here anxiously awaiting any new stills with Simone from Bridgerton S3.”

A Bridgerton Season 3 premiere date has yet to be announced but below are photos from the set.

Get ready to see, er, hear more from Ashley: she stars in the upcoming animated film 10 Lives. It’s about a pampered and selfish cat (Mo Gilligan) who, after carelessly losing his ninth life, gets one last chance at redemption. Bill Nighy and Zayn Malik also provide their voices. 10 Lives is scheduled for a March 12, 2024 release.