Sarah Hyland Stuns in Sultry Cutout Dress, ‘Smokin’ Hot’

Former Modern Family star Sarah Hyland is hosting the Peacock dating reality show, Love Island USA. The recently wedded actress captioned the sultry photos below: “When the Villa seems to shine like you’ve had too much wine That’s Casa-Amor, eh?” with a red heart and fire emoji.

Hyland’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new pics including her husband, Wells Adams (The Bachelor). Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical) dropped a series of drooling emojis, and Jameela Jamil (The Good Place, She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law) wrote: “You are so beautiful.”

Hyland is wearing Cult Gaia’s “Lily” maxi dress which is finished with a keyhole chest cut-out and lustrous sequin-embroidered outer. The crisscross halter-neck dress with spaghetti straps is “designed for a slim fit.” That blue is called “Nile” — the dress is also available in “Acid Fern” (a neon yellow/green).

Below are some of Hyland’s “juiciest moments” on Love Island, where she has “a reputation for making waves” including sneaky surprises and shocking revelations.”

Get ready to see more of Hyland: she’s reportedly working on a series inspired by her real-life events with friend and TV producer Emily Gordon (The Big Sick).