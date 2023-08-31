Reba McEntire Having “Too Much Fun” With Boyfriend in Italy

Country music star and actress Reba McEntire is vacationing in Italy with her partner, actor Rex Linn (Better Call Saul, CSI: Miami, Cliffhanger). With the boat photo below, McEntire reports she and Linn are “having too much fun in Italy.”

The power couple have worked together on a number of projects including McEntire’s 2023 Lifetime movie The Hammer, David E. Kelley‘s crime drama Big Sky, and on the CBS sitcom Young Sheldon. Note Linn’s baseball cap, below.

Below is a photo of Reba rocking a fanny pack and touring the National Railway Museum of Pietrarsa in Naples.

On Young Sheldon, McEntire plays the recurring character June, ex-wife of Dale (Craig T. Nelson), who cannot sing — watch and listen to hilarious karaoke clip below with Annie Potts (Meemaw).

Linn plays Tom Petersen, principal of Medford High where Sheldon’s twin sister Missy still attends (young Sheldon is now a college student).

Get ready to see more of McEntire: she’s returning for Season 24 of The Voice with fellow judges/mentors Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Niall Horan. It’s the first season without OG judge Blake Shelton. The Voice will return this fall and airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on NBC.