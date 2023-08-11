Penelope Cruz Cuddles On Sofa With Zoe Saldana, Salma Hayek — ‘I Love Us’

When three Hollywood mega stars get together and cuddle on a sofa, someone is likely to take a photograph. Fans appreciate the lucky person behind the lens of the photo below featuring Oscar winner Penelope Cruz (Vicky Cristina Barcelona), Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy, Avatar), and Oscar nominee Salma Hayek (Frida).

When Hayek shared the intimate photo, she wrote: “A circle of love, support, empowerment and long lasting friendship” and added the hashtag #grateful.

When Cruz saw it, she reposted it; when Saldana saw it, she replied: “I love us.”

[Above is Hayek and Cruz getting ready together for the Met Gala. With the side-by-side photos below, Hayek writes: “Penelope may not be my twin but she is my style sister.”]

Get ready to see more of “the holy trinity” (as one fan called them). Cruz stars in the upcoming biopic Ferrari with Adam Driver as race car enthusiast Enzo Ferrari (she plays his wife Laura). Ferrari is scheduled for a December 2023 release.

Hayek will appear next on the big screen in Angelina Jolie‘s war movie Without Blood. And Saldana’s new series Special Ops: Lioness with Nicole Kidman is currently streaming on Paramount+.