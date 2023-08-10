Hollywood star Paul Wesley is best known for his roles as Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries (2009–2017) and, more recently, as James T. Kirk in the new Paramount+ series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which premiered in 2022.

When not promoting his bourbon whiskey brand, Brother’s Bond Bourbon, with his former Vampire Diaries co-star Ian Somerhalder, Wesley, 41, spends time with his girlfriend, 5’11” German-born fashion model Natalie Kuckenburg (below), who turned 23 in June.

Below are photos from the couple’s recent trip to Greece.

Kuckenburg is often photographed in a bikini at the beach (below) .

When Kuckenburg shared the beach bikini photos below — taken in Los Angeles with Wesley, he replied: “If you look closely you can see my white socks” with two fire emojis.

Get ready to see more of Wesley: while fans await for Season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, imdb reports that Wesley finished filming the upcoming horror movie History of Evil with Jackie Cruz (Orange Is the New Black).