Paul Wesley’s Hot Young Girlfriend Stuns in Tiny Bikini, “If You Look Closely…”

by in Culture | August 10, 2023

Paul Wesley

Paul Wesley, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood star Paul Wesley is best known for his roles as Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries (2009–2017) and, more recently, as James T. Kirk in the new Paramount+ series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which premiered in 2022.

When not promoting his bourbon whiskey brand, Brother’s Bond Bourbon, with his former Vampire Diaries co-star Ian Somerhalder, Wesley, 41, spends time with his girlfriend, 5’11” German-born fashion model Natalie Kuckenburg (below), who turned 23 in June.

Below are photos from the couple’s recent trip to Greece.

Kuckenburg is often photographed in a bikini at the beach (below) .

When Kuckenburg shared the beach bikini photos below — taken in Los Angeles with Wesley, he replied: “If you look closely you can see my white socks” with two fire emojis.

Get ready to see more of Wesley: while fans await for Season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, imdb reports that Wesley finished filming the upcoming horror movie History of Evil with Jackie Cruz (Orange Is the New Black).