Olivia Rodrigo Pouts in Plunging Lace Dress, ‘Bad Idea Right?’

American singer/songwriter Olivia Rodrigo (‘Vampire’) is in London promoting her upcoming album, Guts. It’s her second, following her debut album, Sour (2021).

While in the famous “City of Fog,” the 20-year-old star has been appearing in a number of fashion-forward ensembles.

When she dropped the photo series below — of her pouting in a green summer dress with a plunging scoop neckline and lace trim — her fans and famous friends went wild with praise.

Swipe to see a full-length view of Rodrigo in that dress at a local pub.

Fellow pop star Camila Cabello (‘Havana’) replied: “cutie girl” with a red-hearted emoji. Hollywood movie star Joe Locke (Heartstopper) wrote: “Olivia Rodrigo loves a print.”

Cabello also approved of the tiny black mini dress Rodrigo wore while in Mexico. She replied to the photos above: “u r gorgeous.”

Rodrigo’s new album, Guts, which will be released on September 8, includes her hit single ‘Vampire’, and her newly released single, ‘Bad Idea Right?’ Watch the official music video below. Fans are loving the “epic” song with “strong 90s vibes.”