Olivia Munn Stuns in Sheer Slip Dress, Smiles ‘Adoringly’ With John Mulaney

When Hollywood movie star Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, The Daily Show) and her partner, stand-up comedian John Mulaney attended the induction of Dwyane Wade into the Hall of Fame, Munn turned heads in a sheer slip dress, strappy stilettos and what her makeup artist, Diane Buzzetta, called “Rosemary” lipstick.

Munn’s fans are going wild over her “super glam” look and were thrilled when Buzzetta revealed the brand of lipstick (Simi Haze Beauty).

Fans are also “loving” the last pic in the series. Be sure to swipe. As one fan replied: “That last picture makes me so happy to see. Anyone can see that is absolute adoration.” Note: Mulaney is the father of Munn’s son, who turns two in November, see photos below.

Yellowjackets star Melanie Lyndskey, replied: “Such a beauty.” And Kimberly Williams Paisley (Father of the Bride) chimed in: “Beauty” with a red heart.

Get ready to see more of Mulaney: he, Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson (SNL, The King of Staten Island) are appearing together on stage for a limited run in September — 9.8 Springfield, MA; 9.9 Bethlehem, PA; and 9.10 Atlantic City, NJ.