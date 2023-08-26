When Vogue magazine dropped photos from the wedding of Tish Cyrus and former Prison Break star Dominic Purcell (held at the Malibu house of Tish’s mega pop star daughter Miley Cyrus), media outlets including Cosmopolitan were quick to notice the absence of Miley’s little sister Noah Cyrus. (Big sister Brandi Cyrus was by her mother’s side, too, on her big day).

Noah Cyrus is currently on tour, promoting her debut album, The Hardest Part. On the first night of her tour, the 23-year-old singer shared the dramatic photo series below and announced that her show in Vancouver was sold out. She captioned the series with a drop of blood, crossed swords and gray wolf emojis.

Noah — wearing a tight hoodie crop top (by Defiance) which, when you swipe, reveals closeup views of her abs and under-boob — appears to be walking toward a car with its headlights on.

Noah is known for her provocative modeling photos, especially when striking a pose in clothing designed by her fiance, fashion designer Pinkus, of the label COLORS. Above: Noah (swipe) wears a white knitted string bikini under a COLORS top and skirt.

Get ready to see more of Noah: she has more than two dozen shows lined up over the next two months. The Hardest Part Tour schedule is above.

Above are photos of Noah Cyrus performing on stage at her sold-out show in Vancouver on August 25.