Mindy Kaling Glows In Bikini Pics, “Doing Fanfic of Reese Witherspoon”

When not performing on stage, comedic actress Mindy Kaling (The Office, The Mindy Project) is often modeling and promoting her new swimsuit collaboration with fashion label Andie Swim. Kaling often poses in one-piece suits so when she dropped the stunning bikini pics below, she admitted: “I love bikinis on other people but I’m sometimes nervous about wearing them myself.”

Kaling says of the bikini below: “There’s enough coverage without seeming overly modest. If you’ve been wanting to try a bikini but are hesitant maybe give these a try. The material is so comfortable, and I love a “darker” non-black color for bikinis. (This is Dragonfly! 🐉)

When Andie dropped the close up pic of Kaling below, it wrote: “We’re still not over The Amor Top from Mindy x Andie. With a deep V, delicate ruching, and adjustable straps, this suit will have you looking like the heart-eye emoji IRL.”

Get ready to see more of Kaling: she’s co-writing the script for the upcoming Legally Blonde 3 sequel with Reese Witherspoon reprising her role as the iconic Harvard Law grad Elle Woods and Jennifer Coolidge as manicurist Paulette.

Kaling captioned the yellow bikini pics above: “Basically doing fanfic of Reese Witherspoon in her green Elle Woods bikini but in my Daffodil (bikini by Andie).”

When Kaling sent Witherspoon birthday wishes, she shared the photo above and Witherspoon replied: “Is this the poster of our buddy comedy movie??” More than one fan replied: “Yes, please!”