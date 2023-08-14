Lorde Teases Fans in Cheeky String Bikini, ‘So Much To Tell You’

New Zealand-born singer/songwriter Lorde is best known for her 2013 hit song ‘Royals,’ which was on her debut studio album Pure Heroine. She’s also known for curating the soundtrack for the 2014 movie The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part I starring Jennifer Lawrence and Elizabeth Banks.

The two-time Grammy winner has since released two additional albums including her most recent, Solar Power (2021), which was produced by musician Jack Antonoff, who also works with Taylor Swift and St. Vincent, among other mega stars.

As seen above, Lorde was photographed in a cheeky swimsuit for the cover of Solar Power.

Almost two years later, after not posting since on Instagram, Lorde dropped another cheeky string bikini photo.

From Oslo, Norway, Lorde — who’s now rocking platinum blond hair — teases her fans and writes: “After the show we went swimming..these times are beautiful and they freak me out and there’s so much to tell you. No this is not the start of anything out there, just want u to know there’s a light on inside me .. show it to you soon.”

Above are photos of Lorde performing at the Flow Festival in Helsinki, her first ever show in Finland.