Lindsey Vonn Flaunts Racy Red Bikini on Boat, NBA Star Reacts

Lindsey Vonn is one of the most famous World Cup alpine ski racers in the world. She’s won 82 World Cup titles and was the first American woman to win a gold medal in downhill at the 2010 Winter Olympics. After citing injuries, Vonn retired from competitive skiing in 2019 but she’s still extremely physically active.

Two weeks ago, the 38-year-old Minnesota native shared the stunning string bikini photo below and reported that she was having knee surgery (again).

Vonn explained that she “got another surgery because I’ve been dealing with all the damage from my ski racing career and have been trying to manage the pain as best I can.” She added: “Feeling excited about this step and hopefully being in less pain so I can do the things I love.”

Exactly two weeks after her surgery, Vonn shared the racy red bikini photos below at Lake Powell (in Utah) with the caption: “doctor approved activities.” Swipe to see her jet-skiing.

Vonn’s fans and famous friends went wild with praise and wished her well during her rehabilitation. As one fan replied: “….doctor allowed activities ‘cause it’s YOU!!! 😎 The unstoppable.”

Fellow Olympic gold medalist and NBA star Kevin Love (who just re-signed with the Miami Heat) replied: “Amangiri?” (Amangiri is a five-star luxury resort located in Canyon Point, Utah, which offers such trips to Lake Powell.)

Hey, Vonn knows basketball, too. Above are photos of Vonn assist coaching with Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade at the 2023 All-Star Celebrity Games in Utah. Be sure to swipe.