Lenny Kravitz Stops Traffic in Unbuttoned Shirt, ‘Holy Abs!’

When not on stage performing, rock star Lenny Kravitz often models. Like his daughter Zoe Kravitz (his ex-wife, actress Lisa Bonet, is Zoe’s mother), Kravitz often strikes a pose for French design powerhouse Yves Saint Laurent.

When Kravitz dropped the photos below, of him walking down an empty street in Paris with his shirt unbuttoned, he captioned it: “6:59 pm.”

Kravitz’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos and his “insane” fit physique. The Queen of Fun Chaka Khan (‘Tell Me Something Good’) replied in all caps, “BEAUTIFUL SHOT!!!!” Supermodel Naomi Campbell also expressed her excitement in all caps: “LOVE HAVE MERCY” with a series of red heart and fire emojis.

Kiya Cole (momanger of Disney star Skai Jackson) left just two words: “Holy Abs!!!”

Former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach, replied: “6:56 pack o’clock damn fella” with an applauding emoji. And former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez dropped a fire and applauding emojis.

Another fan chimed in: “That body should come with a warning label 💯”

Get ready to see more of Kravitz… as an actor. After making his big screen debut in Jennifer Lopez‘s comedy Shotgun Wedding (he plays her sexy ex), Kravitz will appear next in the upcoming movie The Trainer with Bella Thorne, Gina Gershon, and Beverly D’Angelo, among others.