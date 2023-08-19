Lea Michele Stops NYC Traffic In Plunging Bodysuit, White Shorts, “You Don’t Understand”

Lea Michele is a native New Yorker. Born in the Bronx, the 36-year-old triple threat knows how to keep cool and look cool in the Big Apple — even during the most hot and humid days of the summer.

When the Broadway star (Funny Girl) dropped the stunning photos below, of her modeling a plunging black hoodie bodysuit with a pair of tiny white shorts and double buckle belt, she captioned it: “you don’t understand…this is an alaïa.”

Swipe to see the hood in full action.

Michele’s fans and famous friends went wild with praise over the fashion-forward ensemble and the caption. That’s a reference to the cult classic 1995 movie Clueless starring Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz, a “clueless” high school teenager in Beverly Hills who has an amazing wardrobe including dresses by designer Alaïa.

In Clueless, when Cher is mugged at gunpoint in a parking lot and told to lie down on the ground she protests because she doesn’t want to ruin her dress and pleads, “This is an Alaïa!” Scene below.

Above: Lea Michele walks the streets of New York in black flat Mary Janes by BY FAR. The red mini purse is by Savette.