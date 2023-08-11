Kathryn Newton Shows Up To NYC Ballet Class in Leotard and Tights

Hollywood star Kathryn Newton is known for her roles in movies including the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Cassie Lang), Greta Gerwig‘s Lady Bird (Darlene), and in TV series including Reese Witherspoon‘s Big Little Lies (daughter Abigail), among others.

During a recent trip to New York City, Newton showed up at a ballet class in a black leotard and tights (and a Tod’s black leather purse). With the photo series below, Newton reports: “Doing what I do in NYC.”

Newton’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos. Friend and fellow MCU star Xochitl Gomez, below, (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) replied: “Be my ballerina date.”

Shortly after her NYC trip, Newton dressed up like a cowgirl during her stay in Montana, where she played golf and promoted the non-profit organization The First Tee, and went horse-backing riding. See photos and video below. What can’t she do?!

And during her stay in Italy, Newton flaunted her fit physique in a stunning hot pink bodysuit and towering stilettos (by Valentino).

Get ready to see more of Newton: prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Newton finished filming an upcoming monster thriller with the late Euphoria star Angus Cloud and Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey, Gaslit, Beauty and the Beast). The untitled film, which was formerly titled Dracula’s Daughter, is scheduled for a April 19, 2024 release.