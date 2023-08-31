Katheryn Winnick Reunites With ‘Vikings’ Star, Fans Go Wild

Before starring in David E. Kelley’s ABC crime drama Big Sky as ex-cop detective Jenny Hoyt, actress Katheryn Winnick was best known for her role as Lagertha on the History Channel series Vikings. The historical drama, which was inspired by the tales of the Norsemen of early medieval Scandinavia, ran for six seasons — from 2013 to 2020.

While Hollywood is at a standstill during the SAG-AFTRA strike, Winnick traveled to Iceland where she reunited with her former Vikings co-star, Icelandic native Ragga Ragnars (she played shieldmaiden Gunnhild).

The two posed together (for a private tour company) in front of the ancient Mælifell volcano which is only accessible from July to the beginning of October (due to floods) and is reachable only by a 4WD vehicle.

Fun fact: Former athlete Ragnars made her Olympic debut, as Iceland’s youngest swimmer (aged 19), at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens. She holds multiple records in Iceland for both long and short course freestyle (both 50 metres and 100 metres).

Vikings fans are going wild over the photos and the two stars reuniting. As one replied: “I think I’ve died and gone to Valhalla.” A sequel series, Vikings: Valhalla, premiered on Netflix on February 25, 2022.

Others are chiming in with comments including: “Two shield maidens on an adventure, Awesome!” and more than one replied: “Lagertha forever!”