Hollywood movie star Kate Hudson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Almost Famous, How To Lose a Guy In 10 Days, Bride Wars) turned heads in the swanky town of Saint Tropez in the South of France.

For a charity event hosted by UNICEF, Hudson wore a stunning sheer mini dress with a plunging neckline (by famous fashion designer Robert Cavalli) and a pair of pointy stilettos and fringed purse (by Jimmy Choo).

As seen below, Hudson mingled with fellow celebrities including supermodel/actress Cara Delevingne (Carnival Row, Paper Towns) and Emily in Paris star Ashley Park (who also wore a stunning sheer mini dress), among others. Be sure to swipe.

More than one fan voiced their appreciation of Hudson but said the combination of luxury and charity “doesn’t feel right.” As one replied: “Love you Kate BUT the Mix of UNICEF and high high end Super experience clothes in luxurious places …. Doesn’t feel right. Just give the money and forget St Tropez.” Another chimed in: “Why does this feel wrong?”

[Note: Non-profit organizations — local and global like UNICEF — are well-known for hosting formal black-tie fundraising events. Plus, many Hollywood stars plan their family summer vacations in Europe including a stop at the popular destination of St. Tropez.]

Perhaps some fans think it “feels wrong” to see Hudson all dressed-up because they haven’t seen as many celebrities in formal attire due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which prohibits them from attending promotional red carpet events.

Get ready to see more of Hudson: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming thriller Shell with Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, The West Wing) and model Kaia Gerber (Cindy Crawford‘s daughter), among others.

Shell is described as: “Set in the near future, when society has reached unprecedented heights in its cultural fixation with youth and beauty.” Moss’s former The Handmaid’s Tale co-star Max Minghella (Nick), son of the late Oscar-winning director Anthony Minghella (The English Patient), directs.